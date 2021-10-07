Registration for the 6th edition of the International Converting Exhibition and Conference USA (ICEC USA), October 19-21, 2021, in Orlando, is now open for industry professionals at ConvertingShow.com.

ICEC USA, the America's Leading Exhibition for Paper, Film, Foil and Nonwovens Converting attracts thousands of converting industry professionals from around the world and brings hundreds of participating suppliers of machinery, systems, materials, and accessories to Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). Taking place every two years, and celebrating 10 years in 2021, ICEC USA is a hands-on, equipment-heavy exhibition focused on bringing the specific products, people, and technological developments you need to improve your operation. Some exhibiting companies include Catbridge, Dienes, Kroenert, Meech, Preco, New Era, and Delta ModTech/Frontier and many more.

The Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL) will hold their annual Roll 2 Roll Conference (R2R) in conjunction with ICEC USA beginning October 17-21 at the OCCC. Partnered with the Society of Plastics Engineers – Flexible Packaging Division’s SPE FlexPackCon, the AIMCAL R2R USA Conference has been a champion of roll-to-roll processing and has steadily grown the converting industry by delivering solid technical programming and valuable networking opportunities to attendees. The ICEC USA Technical Conference and AIMCAL Fundamentals course will once again provide industry leading educational content. Find more information on the conference offerings at CovertingShow.com/conference.

AIMCAL will also hold several networking events in conjunction with the R2R USA Conference including: The Industry & Entertainment Dinner with live entertainment from The Magic of Puck (Season 7 “America’s Got Talent” Semi Finalist), Dr. Bernard Henry Scholarship Cornhole Tournament, Dr. Bernard Henry Scholarship 5K Fun Run & Walk, and the AIMCAL R2R USA Golf Outing. Find more information and register for these events at ConvertingShow.com.

Attendees can meet one-on-one with some of the industry’s most accomplished experts who can help with converting questions and challenges through the Ask the Experts Program – a free program on the show floor that allows attendees to book free 15-minute consultations with experts. In addition, the Future of Converting Theater on the show floor will showcase the latest technology from industry partners.

Registration for the exhibit hall admission, the AIMCAL R2R USA Conference, ICEC USA Technical Conference, AIMCAL Fundamentals and networking events is available at ConvertingShow.com.



