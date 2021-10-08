EastPack returns on December 7-9, along with its cannabis packaging event — CannPack East. As part of the long-running EastPack event, the CannPack exhibition and conference provides the opportunity to see how this industry's products have become a versatile powerhouse within the advanced design and manufacturing industry.
Attendees can learn about:
- Sustainability and Cannabis Packaging: The benchmarks for sustainability for the cannabis industry, and the challenges and opportunities for innovation.
- Cannabis Packaging Design Trends: The role of packaging design and branding strategies, and how to effectively utilize it to target specific demographics.
- The Future of Compliance for Cannabis Packaging: Regulators and emerging frameworks that need to be taken into consideration for compliance to build a brand based on trust with clear/compliant information and labeling.
For more information, visit www.advancedmanufacturingeast.com.