EastPack returns on December 7-9, along with its cannabis packaging event — CannPack East. As part of the long-running EastPack event, the CannPack exhibition and conference provides the opportunity to see how this industry's products have become a versatile powerhouse within the advanced design and manufacturing industry.

Attendees can learn about:

Sustainability and Cannabis Packaging: The benchmarks for sustainability for the cannabis industry, and the challenges and opportunities for innovation.

The benchmarks for sustainability for the cannabis industry, and the challenges and opportunities for innovation. Cannabis Packaging Design Trends: The role of packaging design and branding strategies, and how to effectively utilize it to target specific demographics.

The role of packaging design and branding strategies, and how to effectively utilize it to target specific demographics. The Future of Compliance for Cannabis Packaging: Regulators and emerging frameworks that need to be taken into consideration for compliance to build a brand based on trust with clear/compliant information and labeling.

