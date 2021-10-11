The compact model in hygienic design is a perfect all-rounder for vertical packaging of large products such as ham, pieces of meat or other large and loose containers. Numerous strong performance features not only offer added value for food processing companies but also make the VSM Bulky a resilient and at the same time efficient component in the production process.

The new packaging machine with manual bagging evacuates, gas flushes, and seals vertically in a very confined space. It is particularly suitable for productions with frequently changing product batches or for applications where a high degree of flexibility is required. Vertical packaging enables vacuuming and gas flushing from above in bags directly within transport boxes or E2 crates, cartons or drums, which means that even large packs can be packaged easily and reliably.

High packaging quality and efficiency

The extra-wide vacuum station with double-sided impulse sealing ensures reliable wrinkle-free sealing even with large formats and even with moist pouches. "In addition to the reliable vacuum, the wrinkle-free sealing seam and the double-sided impulse sealing are decisive factors with regard to packaging quality, product protection and shelf-life," affirms Julia Mayer, Product Engineer at MBM.

Other advantages that first-time users particularly appreciate include a fast vacuum time and the fact that the VSM® Bulky is ready to start immediately at the touch of a button. "Separate preheating times are eliminated because we do not use a permanently heated sealing bar. This means that the packaging machine contributes significantly to higher productivity. This is particularly noticeable with frequently changing batches," adds Julia Mayer.

Thanks to the proven VSM® technology, the entire evacuation process takes place under normal atmospheric pressure - without a vacuum chamber. This guarantees a high-quality vacuum that is gentle on the product, which is particularly advantageous for sensitive product structures.

Flexibility in many respects

The space-saving, slim design allows the versatile VSM Bulky to be used in almost any work environment. The innovative model is also mounted on castors and can simply be pushed wherever it is needed. However, should modifications be necessary due to specific requirements, MBM offers the possibility to make individual adaptations to the standard machine thanks to its high vertical range of manufacture and comprehensive expertise in special machine construction.

Another plus: The VSM Bulky has two gas connections so that two different types of gas can be connected for gassed packs with modified atmosphere (MAP packs). Individual programs with the different gas types and vacuuming times can be stored in the system for this purpose.

Finally, there are virtually no limits to the flexible multi-talent in terms of the range of products that can be processed. The extra-long sealing bar (max. sealing length 1,100 mm) even accommodates packaging of very large products and loose packs. Hams, roasts, and various pieces of meat, sausage, fish and cheese can be packed safely without any problems. There are also numerous possible applications in the pharmaceutical and non-food sectors.

Easy operation, cleaning and maintenance

In the development of its brand new all-rounder, MBM placed great emphasis not only on optimum performance and machine quality but also on hygiene, ergonomics and safe working with the machine.

For example, the VSM® Bulky has a hygienic design based on EHEDG [European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group] guidelines and can therefore be used in sensitive application areas such as the food industry. The integrated cleaning program for rinsing the suction nozzles and hoses also ensures ideal and effective cleaning of the machine.

The machine is controlled safely and intuitively via the KTP 700 touch panel with a total of ten program positions. With two-hand operation and protective covers, MBM naturally meets the highest safety standards.

In addition, as with all VSM systems, MBM customers benefit from a high level of ease of maintenance. Common wear parts can be easily replaced without the need for a service technician, and spare parts are quickly available. This also has a positive effect on machine availability and ultimately on productivity. "In the case of more complex work, our experienced service technicians are also available quickly," adds Julia Mayer.

Optionally, the VSM Bulky can be equipped with a roller conveyor as well as a bag insertion aid for quick insertion of the bag into cartons or boxes.