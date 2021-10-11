Nature Nate’s Honey Co., a honey company in the U.S. and producer of 100% pure, raw and unfiltered honey, launched a sustainable, 16-ounce pouch for both Nature Nate’s 100% pure, raw & unfiltered honey and Nature Nate’s organic 100% pure, raw & unfiltered honey. The no–drip, no–mess, stand-cap packaging offers consumers an easy-to-squeeze, flexible way to enjoy every drop of Nature Nate’s honey.

“As the branded leader of honey in the U.S., it’s our role to bring innovation to the honey shelf and kitchens across the country — whether that’s in taste, purity, testing or packaging,” says Nathan Sheets, founder and CEO of Nature Nate’s. “Our new 16-ounce pouches are unique to the market and allow our customers to enjoy our honey with every easy squeeze yet still trust that every drop is as simple and pure as it is straight from the hive.”

Video courtesy of Nature Nate’s Honey Co.

Nature Nate’s honey pouches offer a sustainable and convenient packaging option. Compared to traditional honey bottles, the new pouches use approximately 60% less plastic, consume approximately 71% less water and produce approximately 50% less carbon emissions. The flexible packaging has a quick dispensing cap-down placement, which means less time waiting on honey to reach the cap.

With the new honey pouches, consumers can easily add a daily drizzle of 100% pure, raw & unfiltered honey to granola, yogurt, coffee, tea and any food needing natural sweetness.