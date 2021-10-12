Cosmo Films Ltd. announced the appointment of Pankaj Poddar as the Group CEO to head the newly launched and fast growing consumer business ZIGLY alongside trade verticals including Films, Labelling & Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, Ferrites, Masterbatches and Textile Chemicals.

With a career spanning over 26 years, Poddar has held key leadership positions in the company across business units and verticals. As the chief financial officer at Cosmo Films Ltd. in 2011, Pankaj was responsible for managing the financial operations in India as well as overseas. Since his appointment as the CEO in the year 2013 all verticals of Cosmo has witnessed year-on-year growth.

Ashok Jaipuria, chairman & managing director, Cosmo Films Ltd. says, “Pankaj's contribution is immense for the success of Cosmo as is visible in the last few years. R&D, Sales & Marketing competencies, expanded product range and focus on Speciality films have led to the achievement of record EBITDA and an all time high market capitalization. Pankaj has also played a key role in ensuring diversification from the Films business into Ferrites, Speciality Chemicals and Zigly. All of these will make a significant addition to all the parameters of the company — topline, bottom line and market valuations. He is a great asset to Cosmo with his focus, drive and implementation bringing in benefits to the company and its stakeholders.”

Pankaj started his career with a 7-year stint at Ernst and Young before joining Reckitt Benckiser, Delphi Automotive and Avon Beauty in senior financial positions. He is a regular speaker at various packaging industry forums and sits on the board of Organization of Plastic Processors of India, Plast India and IFCA.

