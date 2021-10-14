ProAmpac announced its latest addition to the ProActive Sustainability platform, QUADFLEX Recyclable. The format utilizes ProAmpac’s R-2000 recyclable laminated mono polyethylene product providing the marketplace a sustainable alternative to multi-material laminates. QUADFELX Recyclable is available in either a side gusseted with flat or pinched bottom stand up pouch.

“Combining recyclability, durability and excellent shelf presence with an easy opening and recloseable option, QUADFLEX Recyclable combines all the features of our hugely successful QUADFLEX format with the best of our ProActive Recyclable film structures,” says Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

QUADFLEX Recyclable has superior heat resistance for run-at-rate filling speeds and a wide operating window on filling lines. Film structures come in standard or high barrier and can be made with clear windows in the main panels or the side gussets to showcase the product. Matte or gloss surface finishes are offered, enabling brands to connect with consumers in style on the pouch's 5-panel billboard. Reclose is enabled by recyclable press-to-close or hook-to-hook Aplix or Velcro zippers.

"This recyclable quad-seal pouch was designed to be a drop-in replacement versus existing, conventional structures," says Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation. "Our QUADFLEX Recyclable structure is engineered to deliver very high drop resistance and dimpling resistance which are both needed for this packaging format. In addition, using our unique patent pending scoring technology, our customers get a product with excellent directional tear."

QUADFLEX Recyclable is currently available in both terminated side gusset and full side gusset configurations. The premium pouch is perfect for pet food and treats, human food and homecare products. QUADFLEX Recyclable is pre-qualified for in-store drop-off through polyethylene recycle streams.

