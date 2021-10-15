FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division, announced the new FUJIFILM Digital UV Inkjet Label Press LP350 (hereafter LP350). Planned for release in early 2022, it is designed to meet the growing demand within the prime label market for short-runs, high quality and variable content. By combining newly introduced UV inks with an inkjet print engine, this new press offers the optimum combination of productivity and quality available on the market for a digital label press. With the North American label market experiencing unprecedented digital growth, the LP350 is positioned to help enterprising converters take advantage of these market opportunities.

By using CMYK as well as orange and violet inks, the LP350 is capable of hitting 94% of the Pantone color gamut, necessary for the prime label printing market. In addition, double white inkjet channels enable high levels of opacity for a wide variety of label applications. With the ability to print at a resolution of 600 x 600 dots per inch (dpi) with a 4-level grayscale and interstation UV pinning, the LP350 boasts exceptional print quality.

The LP350 also offers the capability to print at 164 feet per minute, regardless of the number of colors or media types required for the print job. The press will be available in both 13” and 9” widths to adapt to customer needs. Additionally, the set up time and process for changing media types is simple, quick and happens in minutes.

The LP350 features newly introduced UV inks that have various resistant properties including surface durability, light fastness and water and chemical resistance specific for label applications. The inks also offer excellent print reproducibility, density and vibrancy, and can be used with a variety of commonly used label substrates, such as clear supported and unsupported films, foils, metalized materials and coated/uncoated papers.

Other key features include corona media treatment, built-in static elimination equipment, media cleaning, full variable print ability, chill roller for shrink applications and end-of-press UV curing system.

The LP350 also implements FUJIFILM ColorPathTM Sync, a suite of state-of-the-art cloud-based color management tools which align output devices to designated color targets. ColorPath Sync incorporates optimized color correction and a simple, step-by-step interface to achieve industry-leading results in creating and maintaining color output device alignments. From a digital front end perspective, Fujifilm has collaborated with a premier digital front end and software leader in order to provide a comprehensive, and efficient production solution in order to meet the high market demands of the label market.

Matt Bennett, global vice president business strategy for packaging at FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division, says, “The addition of this new digital label press to our digital packaging press portfolio marks an exciting step forward for Fujifilm, demonstrating Fujifilm’s commitment to ‘Never Stop Believing in Print’. The LP350, along with the recently announced J Press FP790 for flexible packaging, underlines Fujifilm’s wealth of inkjet expertise combined with years of experience in providing high quality inks and plates for the flexographic market.”

