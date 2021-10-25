The Jury of the Italian contest Best Packaging 2021 announced that the solution proposed by Taghleef Industries and Lineapack has won the Best Packaging Award for the “Visionary” value according to the Ethical Packaging Charter Foundation.

The competition is sponsored by the Ethical Packaging Charter Foundation (Fondazione Etica del Packaging). The Foundation shared its 10 core values — Responsibility, Balance, Safety, Accessibility, Transparency, Information, Contemporaneity, Forward-Thinking, Education and Sustainability. The Awards have been assigned to the solutions that fully accomplished these principles.

The motivation that led the commission, chaired by professor Maurizio Boccacci Mariani, to reward the single-portion soft cheese packaging developed by Taghleef Industries in collaboration with Lineapack is the capacity to understand and combine the complexity of the product packaging requirements with the needs and sustainability profile demanded by the consumer, which resulted in a forward-thinking package.

The proposed solution is made with a high barrier film, EXTENDO rcXTMH, in combination with a cast polypropylene film. EXTENDO rcXTMH is part of Taghleef Industries' reLIFE range that includes BOPP solutions with post-consumer chemically recycled content which allows for a significant saving of virgin raw material. To guarantee the sustainability of the process, starting with the management of raw materials, Taghleef Industries is certified according to the requirements of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. Suitable for mechanical recycling streams, EXTENDO rcXTMH is also ideal to be used as a monoweb or as a laminate and is made to redesign the traditional multi-material structures used in most soft cheese applications with a more sustainable solution.

During the Design Week, at Galleria Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea in Milan, three other solutions presented by Taghleef Industries were also showcased to the public:

a Biotape made in collaboration with Filmac, made with a biobased polypropylene film obtained from renewable resources (tall oil)

a bag for herbal teas designed with Lineapack using a compostable paper and NATIVIA NTSS 40μm, a PLA biobased and compostable film

a stand-up pouch designed with Poplast and produced by laminating EXTENDO XZMX 18μm, a high barrier film with single coated paper

For more information, visit www.ti-films.com.