ChocXO, a chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao dark chocolate and low in sugar, and certified organic chocolate, has expanded its Canadian presence across several Walmart stores nationwide as the chocolate category continues to grow. ChocXO's increased availability in Canada primes the brand for growth as the demand for chocolate increases and the continuation of its mission to provide high-quality and premium chocolate experience to consumers.

The Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Sea Salt Snaps, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Quinoa Snaps and new Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Butter Cups and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups will be available on shelf at over 300 of Walmart's Canadian stores.

"This year, ChocXO has experienced tremendous growth in the Canadian market, and we've seen huge distribution gains. Consumers are showing their love for ChocXO products and retailers are quickly coming on board. We launched nationally with Walmart Canada last month and so far, the results are exceeding our expectations," says Corey Bowen, national sales director of ChocXO.

ChocXO's latest line of products is now available in Walmart stores and will feature the brand's new packaging which brings all the SKUs together under one fresh, uniform look to help grow and enhance the brand's awareness.

Visit chocxo.com for more information.