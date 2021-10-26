Washington-based organic farm Diamondback Acres cut plastic pollution by moving to compostable packaging.

Diamondback Acres in Lake Chelan, Washington, has been farming organic produce since 1991. Bill and Angell Clark, the farm’s owners, reportedly have put sustainability at the heart of the business for more than 30 years. They distribute produce direct to consumers online at chelanbeauty.com to minimize emissions through transport.

In a bid to combat plastic waste, Diamondback Acres has partnered with TIPA Compostable Packaging to package its organic cherries in TIPA’s certified home-compostable zipper bags.

By moving to compostable zipper bags the farm has reduced its use of plastic by 3,000 pounds in the first year.

TIPA’s compostable zipper bags perform like conventional plastic but can be disposed of using existing composting infrastructure including home compost bins, leaving no waste behind.

Not only does compostable packaging reduce plastic pollution, it also helps maintain farm-to-table freshness and is proven to increase the shelf-life of fresh produce by up to two times. This helps to minimize food waste — a major contributor to carbon emissions.

Washington state has committed to reducing its plastic footprint, banning single-use plastic bags effective on October 1, 2021. The state signed the 2021 Plastics Law in May this year to be phased in over the coming decade aimed at reducing single-use plastic.

Bill and Angell Clark say their goal is to set an example for grocery giants to follow in their eco-friendly footsteps.

Bill Clark, Diamondback Acres owner, says, “For almost 30 years we have worked hard to produce the finest organic produce, passionately believing in the practice for the environment, the soil, our workers and ultimately the consumer.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with TIPA to supply our cherries in its compostable zipper bags, allowing us to help reduce plastic and food waste. We strongly believe that if smaller companies make these small changes, we can make huge strides to protect the planet and encourage the bigger producers to do the same.”

Michael Waas, vice president of North America at TIPA, says, “We are delighted to be helping Diamondback Acres continue their drive for sustainability by supplying them with compostable bags for their cherries. The farm is an example of a small business showing how to lead on sustainability, and we are excited to help them take this further with our packaging solutions.”

For more Information, visit www.tipa-corp.com.