Sourse, makers of vitamin-infused chocolate with clinically-backed dosage guidelines and ingredients to reportedly revitalize the way you look and feel, announced the appointment of actress and health advocate Sarah Hyland as the brand's new co-founder and creative director. In addition to growing the executive team, Sourse is also announcing a complete rebrand — inclusive of new packaging and two new product offerings: Beauty Bites, infused with biotin for longer, stronger hair and nails, and Mood Bites, infused with saffron and vitamin D3 for a balanced mood.

In her new role as Co-founder and Creative director, Hyland will be leading the creative direction of the brand and working with the team on product development.

Officially launched in August 2020, Sourse is on a mission to design clean, delicious, functional snacks that serve people and the planet. Sourse launched with two hero products: Glow Bites, infused with a plant-based collagen alternative for hydrated, plump skin; and Hype Bites, infused with vitamin B12 for energy, focus and mood. In two delicious dark chocolate bites, Sourse is reimagining the supplement industry and rebranding it to something better suited for the next generation. The brand focuses on sustainable ingredients, with products that are always 100% vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and allergen free.

"After years of suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency, I realized the capsules I was taking every day were not actually working. I became very interested in food-based supplements that provide better nutrient absorption" says Jenne Moore, founder and CEO of Sourse. "Chocolate's natural properties make it one of the best formats for vitamins because it acts as a prebiotic and catalyst for fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D."

The company's rebrand comes just over a year after its' official launch, and offers a more elevated brand experience with colorful, modern designs that further the brand's mission of reinventing the vitamin industry to better suit a new generation of health and beauty devotees. "Vitamin-infused chocolate is just the beginning for Sourse. We are building a platform for optimal health and nutrition through food-based supplements," says Andrew Remingler, co-founder of Sourse.

This announcement follows Sourse's $1.6 million dollar pre-seed round raised shortly after the company's initial launch. This has been an exciting time for the fast-growing company — which experienced over 400% growth in their first year and sold over 500,000 pouches.

All four Sourse products are now available for purchase through Sourse's DTC website, where they offer monthly supplies of each product for a one-time purchase of $34, or a subscription of $29.90/month.