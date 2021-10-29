ProAmpac announced the launch of their ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailers. These curbside recyclable mailers have up to 70% lower water absorption versus a standard kraft paper mailer. Utilizing a robust paper, ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailers can ensure protection of the package during transit.

“This new paper mailer offers the water resistance required to ensure that goods arrive at their destination as intended, as well as being curbside recyclable through paper recycling streams,” says Brent Wise, sales vice president for ProAmpac.

ProActive Recyclable Mailer includes a side seam construction that provides opportunities for sleek branded graphics, appearing much less industrial than center seamed traditional paper mailers. The sealed top can have single or dual closure options that prevents product intrusion, but also includes an easy open tear strip for consumers to ensure goods arrive without tamper.

Available for purchase online from ProAmpac, the ProActive Recyclable Mailer is available in three stock sizes and can be customized with or without bottom gusset for enhanced space.