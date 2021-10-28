Electronics For Imaging, Inc., announced the new EFI Fiery FS500 Pro platform. Fiery FS500 Pro will reportedly help print providers meet the challenges of shorter runs, faster turnaround times, less experienced staff, increased security standards and the need to reduce cost. The new Fiery DFE platform brings innovation to an extensive line-up of new, state-of-the-art digital printers coming for office, commercial, in-plant, packaging and textile printing.

“As the industry begins a recovery from the recent downturn, print businesses across all segments are looking to invest in solutions that enhance their productivity, reduce waste and shorten cycle times,” says John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “That’s exactly what this brand-new Fiery platform brings, with advancements that take print businesses to new levels of production efficiency, color accuracy, and profit potential. We are excited to begin seeing our OEM partners roll out this new platform with the next generation of their digital printers and presses.”

The Fiery FS500 Pro platform features five key areas of innovation:

Faster job processing. Print providers will benefit from faster job processing time and up to 40% faster application launch time to produce more jobs per shift. For example, with the new Fiery FS500 Pro hardware and software platform, a graphics-intensive, 100-page photobook processes 36% faster compared with previous Fiery platforms.

Faster turnaround time for short runs. Advanced Fiery features speed up administration and production of print jobs in fast moving print shops. A new print time estimation feature helps print operations better plan and schedule production resources for a more profitable operation.

Fiery JobExpert, now available for all Fiery servers, saves production minutes from job setup time by automatically choosing the right color and imaging settings. This unique feature is an example of adding intelligence to the digital front end compared to OEM DFEs that require users to know a myriad of settings to get jobs done correctly.

Visit www.efi.com for more information.



