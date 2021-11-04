Sun Chemical introduced a new range of durable UV varnishes for enhancing the label resistance of HP Indigo digitally printed pressure-sensitive labels for products such as personal care, household, chemical, beverage and pharma applications.

The new range of varnishes was specifically formulated to provide adhesion to HP Indigo ElectroInk and has been designed to provide high levels of mechanical durability on HP Indigo printed labels. Furthermore, the solution delivers mechanical, chemical, water and thermal resistance withstanding vigorous bottle-to-bottle scuffing test, making the range capable of ensuring high durability, and in some instances offering a cost-effective and benefit from sustainability advantages alternative to cumbersome lamination processes. The new varnishes promote cross-linking with the HP Indigo ElectroInk and the primer layer to deliver improved physical properties and high durability in challenging applications.

The varnishes are a press-ready solution and do not require the addition of any press-side additives for ease of use. Ensuring consistent durable labels time after time, the range can be printed using standard UV coating equipment.

The solution has been tested across label substrates including PP White, PP Clear and Metalized Substrates. The varnishes are part of the SunEvo Protect LEP HD range of protective varnishes for HP Indigo. Two new products are available as part of the set: EV-LU028 GLOSS and EV-LU029 MATTE. The range is available to be ordered immediately. Commercial production has started in Europe with other regions following shortly.

Visit www.sunchemical.com/product/sunevo-digital-coatings for more information.