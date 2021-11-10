Tishwish, a global company that offers customizable mailers and accessories, develops 100% recyclable products made from recycled materials and printed with vegetable based inks. Most of the company’s packaging is 100% compostable in 3 to 6 months, offering customers a sustainable, eco-friendly way to mail customizable, zero waste packages.

Photo courtesy of Tishwish

Tishwish says it strives to be leaders in responsible packaging manufacturing and participates in the Timber Re-Leaf Project — where for every order received, Tishwish plants a tree seed in barren areas. To date the company has planted more than 5,600 trees.



According to its website, TishWish Mailers meet American, European, Australasian and international standards of home and commercial compost with certification from global certifiers TUV Austria and ABA. The mailers leave no harmful residue behind once they breakdown.



The home and commercially compostable Tishwish Mailers are water resistant, flexible, stickable and writable, with a seal and double adhesive feature — making them reusable. These products are made from biobased polymer PBAT and plant-based polymer PLA.