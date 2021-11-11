The combination of NORD’s modular gear units, motors, and variable frequency drives provide intelligent solutions for the special requirements of the Packaging industry. These drive systems can power many types of equipment, including roller conveyors, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, stacker cranes, palletizers, case packers, and sealer wrappers. NORD’s team of dedicated engineers work with their customers on-on-one to configure a drive solution that is highly specialized, Industry 4.0 ready, and an exact fit for their needs. With over 20,000,000 possible configurations from their standard product line, NORD can frequently accomplish this without the need for costly custom components.

NORD’s electronic control products work in tandem with their gear units and motors for easy integration and industrial networking capabilities. These modular products also allow for versatility and are designed for quick installation and execution of precise operations such as speed and timing for conveyors. In addition, NORD units are easy to service and maintain, helping to avoid costly downtime and saving money over the lifetime of the units.

NORD drive solutions for packaging include:

nsd tupH Sealed Surface Conversion Treatment

NORD’s nsd tupH is a cost-effective alternative to stainless steel that is easy to clean, significantly resistant to acids and alkalis, and is an FDA-approved food-compatible material. This surface conversion is an electrolytic process where the aluminum surface of the gearbox is sealed and inseparably bound to the substrate material, creating a new material that is more durable than paint and weighs less than stainless steel. IE5+ Synchronous Motors The newest generation of NORD motor technology offers the highest operational efficiency available on the market today. IE5+ motors are focused on maximizing efficiency, with a compact footprint that can be installed quickly and easily, even in small spaces. With these motors in place, operators can experience energy savings, reduce product variants, and minimize operating costs for their applications, especially where operation at partial loads and low speeds is common.

When IE5+ synchronous motors are utilized as a part of the LogiDrive complete drive system solution they 1/4 create an energy-efficient, maintenance-friendly solution consisting of an efficient gearbox, permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), and a decentralized variable frequency drive. Plug-and-play decentralized technology makes installation and maintenance extremely easy and the LogiDrive system also maintains operational efficiency at partial load and low speeds, making it the ideal solution for intralogistics systems.

Key Advantages:

-Highest operational efficiency available, even at partial load and low speed ranges

-Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and fast Return on Investment

-Reduction of variants through constant torque over a wide speed range

-Fully matched NORD modular system solution with gear unit, motor and variable frequency drive

-Compact size -Compatible with all gear units and cabinet or wall mounted VFDs from the NORD modular system

-Flexible mounting options: Direct (integral), NEMA, and IEC

-Non-ventilated variant (N-Design) for hygienic wash-down areas

-Ventilated variant (F-Design) with a high overload capacity

U.S. Availability

-71 frame N design available now

-90 frame N and F designs Q2 2022

-71 frame F design scheduled Q3 2022

DuoDrive Integrated Gear Unit NORD’s new DuoDrive is a revolutionary integrated gear unit/motor concept that combines a high-efficiency IE5+ motor with a single-stage helical gear unit in one housing. Due to its optimized system efficiency, high power density, and quiet operation, it is extremely well-suited for intralogistics systems. Together with its simple Plug-and-Play commissioning, DuoDrive solution can provide a significant reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to other drive systems.

Key Advantages:

-Extremely high system efficiency of up to 92%

-Reduced TCO and fast ROI via utilization of IE5+ motor technology

-Compact, smooth design for easy installation and optimized space utilization -Industry-standard mounting dimensions

-U.S. availability Q2 2022 NORDAC ON/ON+ Variable Frequency Drives The new NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives were developed to meet the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology and for use with the new IE5+ synchronous motor (NORDAC ON+). They are characterized by an integrated universal Ethernet interface, full Plug-and-Play capabilities, and a compact, space-saving design. NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives are a reliable, economic solution for IIoT environments.

Key Advantages:

-Future-ready with IIoT capability, firmware update via Ethernet, and integrated PLC

-Standardized design with Plug-and-Play for fast commissioning

-Can be used with asynchronous and synchronous motors -Integrated industrial Ethernet interfaces switchable by parameters (PROFINET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, and POWERLINK)

-Usable over a wide frequency range -Compact footprint -Power range: 0.37 – 0.95 kW (0.5 – 1.25 HP)

-U.S. availability Q1 2022

LogiDrive Complete Drive Solution

The LogiDrive complete drive system is comprised of a high-efficiency 2-stage bevel gear unit, an IE4 or IE5+ motor, and a variable frequency drive. This solution provides a complete decentralized drive package 2/4 that reduces commissioning and engineering efforts for conveying systems. The modular design minimizes the number of system variants, is easier to maintain, saves on Total Cost of Ownership, and maintains performance at low speeds and partial loads. LogiDrive also allows for easy monitoring and control of all units within a system and can be combined with the NORDCON APP with NORDAC ACCESS BT Bluetooth stick to provide real-time drive status to predict maintenance issues before they occur.

Condition Monitoring for Predictive Maintenance

NORD’s condition monitoring solution records drive and status data with the objective of maintaining machines and plant productivity. Data is collected from analog, digital, or virtual sensors to determine when there is a drive issue and allows for scheduled downtimes before they turn into unplanned, costly repairs. This system is also able to calculate the optimal time to change the oil by measuring its temperature over time. This enables the drive to run effectively and efficiently with minimal wear on the components.