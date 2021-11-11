BOBST, a supplier of substrate processing, printing and converting equipment and services for the label, flexible packaging folding carton and corrugated board industries, announced the completion of proceedings related to Bobst Italia SpA’s successful final tender offer for the acquisition of the assets of Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti SpA and Cerutti Packaging Equipment SpA, including the service company 24/7 Cerutti Service S.r.l., (Cerutti).

Based in San Giorgio Monferrato, Bobst Italia is BOBST’s worldwide center of excellence for gravure printing, laminating and coating technologies for the flexible packaging industry. The Cerutti acquisition is in line with BOBST’s strategic goal of further consolidating its technology and market presence in the global gravure printing market.

Gruppo Cerutti was founded in 1920 in Casale Monferrato, in the northwest of Italy, and grew into a world-renowned manufacturer of rotogravure printing presses for packaging, publishing and specialty printing and converting equipment. Through this acquisition, the Bobst Group adds to its assets the Cerutti brand, the Cerutti intellectual property rights and all Cerutti intangible assets. Thirty Cerutti ex-employees will join Bobst Italia’s personnel at the company site in San Giorgio Monferrato.

“We are very pleased that the proceedings have finally come to a completion, ending a period of uncertainty for the Cerutti stakeholders locally and worldwide,” says Davide Garavaglia, general manager and head of product lines gravure, vacuum, coating & laminating at Bobst Italia.

