Sappi Rockwell Solutions announced the launch of a lightweight, recyclable heat seal lidding film designed specifically for the fresh produce market, RockFruit.

The versatile RockFruit lidding film range is designed to provide a strong, peelable seal for a wide variety of substrates including rPET, aPET, PVC and aPET lined paperboard.

The film can be produced with 30% and 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content variants to help customers in the soft fruit market reduce their environmental impact and bring them in line with the UK plastic packaging levy scheduled for April 2022.

“Reducing food waste and plastic usage is being prioritized in the soft fruit market, but freshness is everything and nothing plays as big a role in maintaining freshness as the packaging,” explains Chris Button, head of sales at Sappi Rockwell Solutions. “RockFruit has been developed as a direct response to the needs of customers in this sector looking for a sustainable packaging solution that is robust enough to withstand the rigors of the supply chain. This is another step forward to reducing our own environmental impact and that of our customers.”

The company says RockFruit offers outstanding performance on all lidding machine lines and up to 25% increased impressions per reel. Options include 30% or 60%t PCR content and if used without perforations, a high oxygen and moisture barrier to increase product shelf-life even further.

