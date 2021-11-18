The Hershey Company released 13 special new treats for the holiday season, with inspiration taken from classic holiday treats to create the largest lineup of holiday innovations ever, including Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups — the first-ever Reese's holiday flavor — and KIT KAT Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures.

HERSHEY'S KISSES and Dr. Seuss's The Grinch are partnering to help make the holidays extra special with limited-edition HERSHEY'S KISSES Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils.

"The holidays are a time to create new special memories, so we wanted to make sure your season is sweet in a big way with your favorite flavors, fun holiday shapes and new ways to enjoy the treats and tastes you love," says Melissa Blette, senior associate brand manager, Hershey holiday team. "This season is our biggest line-up of holiday offerings so, no matter how you are spending the holidays this year, there is a treat waiting for you to enjoy all to yourself or with a loved one."

'Tis the season to enjoy these magical new products from Hershey, available in stores nationwide for a limited time only.

For more information, visit www.hersheyland.com.