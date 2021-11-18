Rol-Tec has completed construction of a 15,700 square ft. addition to its Green Bay headquarters where it manufactures rubber covered rollers, metal roller bases, laser-engraved flexo sleeves and tungsten carbide roller coatings for printing, industrial and converting operations throughout North America. The company is also a unique manufacturer of custom cast urethane parts for a variety of industrial applications.

According to president Matt Umentum, “The new addition will help improve work flow and increase production capacity to meet growing sales with both printing and converting customers. This includes a specially controlled 2,200 square ft. center that houses our new laser engraving machines. We not only produce the highest quality print sleeves, but our state-of-the-industry laser engraving technology can handle the largest cylinders and process customer art files direct to PDF without manual art manipulation. This speeds production time, reduces file art charges and prevents potential file transfer errors.”

The company’s expanded metal machining operation is already transitioning into the new space to support the company’s roller and sleeve production. Machine installs start with five turning lathes including three full CNC lathes, two CNC milling centers and two CNC machining centers. A new CNC engine lathe capable of handling 240-inch roll lengths is presently awaiting delivery. Three new 5-ton bridge cranes can easily handle heavy rollers.

Recently, Rol-Tec also increased roll production capabilities with the 2020 acquisition of Axis Grinding, a precision roll manufacturer and roll grinder, located in Green Bay. The plant expansion additionally accommodates a new employee locker room, new break room and additional parking. The company growth is now driving new hiring.

