Cuvée Coffee, a nationally recognized specialty coffee roaster, announced its expansion into over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Starting November 8th, customers will have the opportunity to shop Cuvée Coffee's single serve filter bags produced by its partner manufacturer, NuZee, Inc., a co-packing company for single serve coffee formats.

"NuZee is thrilled to see our partner roasters, Cuvée Coffee, expand their customer reach with the single serve filter bags at select Walmart locations nationwide,'' says Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. "This partnership is offering a new way for coffee-lovers to easily access this high quality and convenient format, that is ideal for those on the go to enjoy life's adventures."

Known as an innovative and pioneering coffee brand, Cuvée has made these convenient and elevated filter bags that can be used on the go without the need for brewing equipment. Each single serve filter bag holds 14.2 grams of Cuvée's freshly ground, medium roast house blend called Solo. Similar to a tea bag, the coffee can be brewed with hot water for 4-6 minutes or cold water for 12-24 hours. The filter bag is nitro-sealed to ensure freshness.

For more information, visit cuveecoffee.com and mynuzee.com.