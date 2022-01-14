Click above logo for more podcasts Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to the podcast: Supply Chains in a Virtual World

A conversation about why supply chains should be more flexible and agile and how to navigate the current climate of the packaging industry.

In this episode of the Flexible Packaging Podcast, we talk with Fernando Pires, CEO of Marbach America, a company with decades of experience providing tools, machines and equipment for the packaging industry. Fernando deep dives into post-Covid supply chain trends and lessons learned, investing in automation and sustainability and the future of packaging supply chains.