In 1997, industry experts gathered for the first Global Pouch Forum. This event was launched with the foresight that the Flexible Pouch would be the predominate force in packaging. Today, Global Pouch Forum is the longest-running pouch packaging event.
For 25 years Global Pouch Forum remains the event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy or recommend flexible materials including pouches, films and machinery. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from executives of top consumer brands, contract service providers and packaging consultants.
WHY ATTEND:
- Discover global market trends and applications
- Obtain the business outlook for flexible plastics packaging
- Hear case studies and best practices on pouches that offer shelf appeal, innovation, functionality and convenience
- Network with top CPG producers/brand owners in a relaxed environment
- Meet the industry's leading suppliers of pouch materials, components and services offering the latest in technologies, innovations and support