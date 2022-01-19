Epson announced a new addition to its ColorWorks on-demand color label printer portfolio — the ColorWorks C4000. The compact ColorWorks C4000 offers expanded connectivity and compatibility, improved image quality, remote management tools and increased ink capacity. The new model is engineered for markets that require high-resolution image quality, durable color labels and easy connectivity, such as food and beverage, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical.

“The ColorWorks C4000 brings a comprehensive suite of features and tools into a compact, easy-to-use label printer. This new model is a dynamic solution for a range of labeling applications, from product or packaging labels to barcode and shipping labels,” says Bonny Rindahl, product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. “It is designed to integrate seamlessly into a variety of workflows and produce high-quality, durable labels at a competitive price point to existing thermal transfer printers.1”

The ColorWorks C4000 is compatible with the gamut of major middleware programs as well as ZPL II, SAP, Windows, Mac and Linux, allowing smooth integration with virtually any existing workflow. Plus, it has optional Wi-Fi connectivity.2 To ensure labels have scannable barcodes, legible text and meet branding requirements, the ColorWorks C4000 delivers exceptionally crisp, photo-quality images and barcodes and up to 1200 dpi resolution with variable droplet sizes. Its durable high-quality labels meet BS-5609 certification.3 It is dust- and water-resistant and engineered to withstand the pressures of high-duty-cycle and commercial environments, with a compact design to also suit small workspaces.

With reliability and productivity at the forefront, the ColorWorks C4000 is engineered with PrecisionCore technology to deliver a fast time to first label and speeds up to 4-inches per second,4 eliminating the need for pre-printed labels. Designed to be easy to operate and easy to manage, the new model has optional Wi-Fi connectivity2 to print from compatible devices and remote printer management via Epson Device Admin for managing large fleets over the network.5

The new ColorWorks C4000 on-demand color label printer will be available in gloss and matte versions in Spring 2022 through Epson’s vast network of authorized partners.

1 Printers and consumable costs are similar when comparing similarly featured leading brand thermal transfer printers and supplies for similar high-durability images on similar media.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used.

3 ColorWorks CW-C4000 inkjet printer with UltraChrome® DL pigment ink, used in combination with Neenah Kimdura® poly media, has been BS-5609 certified.

4 Printing in Max Speed Mode, 300 × 600 dpi resolution, 4” (101.6 mm) print width. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any label depends on factors including label size, file size, print resolution, speed of data transmission, etc.

5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device.