X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced they are exhibiting the latest color measurement and print quality management solutions at COLOR22 Conference, January 22-25, 2022, in La Jolla, CA. During the event, X-Rite thought leaders will present sessions on implementing digital strategies for brand print quality management programs and the impact of industry standards on printing outcomes.

“We are excited to be back at COLOR22 highlighting the transformative impact digital workflow software has in creating a more efficient and sustainable print packaging process,” says Cindy Cooperman, VP, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. “Attendees will learn how connected color workflows that include reference grade color measurement instruments and cloud-based software help deliver exceptional color quality while improving productivity from conception to formulation to production to final printed product.”

X-Rite Sessions at COLOR22:

Digital Strategies for Brand Print Quality Programs, Cindy Cooperman, Monday, January 24 from 2:00 – 2:50 p.m.

In this session, Cooperman will discuss how packaging and printing supply chains were put to the test in 2020 as the world responded to the high demand for essential products amid a global pandemic. Those CPG and packaging printers already enabled with digital workflows and processes benefited from increased business agility and rose to the challenge. Cooperman will highlight what worked for these printers during this challenging time and explain practical strategies to implement digital color and report print quality back to brands.

Standards Today and Tomorrow, Ray Cheydleur, Printing and Imaging Product Portfolio Manager, Monday, January 24 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

In this panel discussion, Cheydleur, along with other industry experts will discuss today’s trends, technologies and standards development, and their impact on color management in the future.

“Printers need digital workflow tools that are flexible to support multiple printing applications and technologies while ensuring color quality across a range of substrates and product offerings,” says Cheydleur. “At COLOR22, customers can speak with X-Rite Color Experts about their specific needs and learn how connected color management solutions, training and services can improve team performance and reduce costs.”