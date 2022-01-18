Berlin Packaging, a hybrid packaging supplier, announced the acquisition of Premi S.p.A., a global packaging supplier that specializes in dynamic and innovative solutions for the beauty and cosmetic industries.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, with over 150 employees throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia, Premi supplies a wide range of packaging products and services to leading cosmetic companies. With research and development centers on three continents, Premi helps its customers from initial conception to product launch and is recognized in the beauty packaging industry.

“This is a key acquisition for Berlin Packaging. Premi is a market leader in the beauty packaging industry with incredible know-how for the design and production processes. By leveraging our combined footprint and capabilities, we will deliver unparalleled solutions to our customers,” says Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

“We are proud to join Berlin Packaging,” says Alessandro Prestini, CEO of Premi. “We have a very talented organization. With its global scale and resources, Berlin Packaging will provide our people with more opportunities and help our company reach its full potential around the world.”

“Not only does the addition of Premi rapidly expand our product portfolio in the important beauty and cosmetic sectors, but its emphasis on being a one-stop shop for customers is the perfect match for our hybrid packaging business model. Combined with our already formidable innovation capabilities and services, we will create even more value for our customers,” says Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging’s Global CEO and President.

Premi is the 19th acquisition by Berlin Packaging in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) since 2016. All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.