Davis-Standard will begin its 2022 tradeshow season in Moscow, Russia, at Interplastica, January 25 - 28. In Hall 2.2 at booth D07 in the Swiss Pavillion, representatives from Maillefer and from ER-WE-PA, Davis-Standard’s subsidiary in Germany, will be available to discuss technology for blown film, cast film, extrusion coating, foam, profile, tube and sheet applications. A specific focus will be Davis-Standard’s dsX product line for packaging applications, which provides processing versatility, timely delivery and competitive pricing. Examples of this technology include the dsX 400 aseptic packaging line and dsX flex-pack 300S flexible packaging line.

The dsX 400 aseptic packaging line is a pre-engineered triplex extrusion coating and laminating line for paper, aluminum foils and/or films used in aseptic packaging applications. It is designed for a working width range of 700 to 1,350mm, a mechanical design speed up to 450 meters per minute, and processing speeds up to 400 meters per minute. In addition, the line is equipped with automatic unwind and rewind splicers for speed and processing efficiency. This is a single-source system with Davis-Standard supply of extruders, feedscrews and extrusion dies to support customer requirements

For lower-speed flexible packaging applications, Davis-Standard offers the dsX flex-pack 300S. Proven components and a pre-configured, adaptable machine configuration make this system ideal for converters, printing companies, multi-national companies and start-ups. It can support web widths from 650 to 1,350mm and process line speeds up to 300 meters per minute for paper, film and aluminum foils with direct gravure primer coating and coextrusion coating lamination stations. Hallmarks of this line include consistent end-product quality, greater uptime and productivity, reduced waste and application versatility.

To support diverse barrier structures, Davis-Standard offers high barrier cast film capabilities for seven, nine, eleven or more layers. Extruders are mounted on a platform above the casting unit and are engineered to support a range of resins, including PA, PE, mPE, PP, PET, EVOH and tie structures. Processors can attain finished web widths from 2000mm to 3600mm, and line speeds up to 150 meters per minute, web thickness from 75 to 300 microns and a max roll diameter of 1200mm.

Maillefer’s pipe and tube extrusion systems support markets encompassing medical, blown fiber micro duct, heating and plumbing, automotive, micro-drip irrigation, on- and off-shore flexibles and other specialty and technical goods. These systems are engineered to provide value for multi-layer pipe constructions, with each layer providing functional features and advantages. This includes the use of recycled materials in eco-friendly pipe and tube products.