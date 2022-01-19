AWT Labels & Packaging Inc. (AWT), a provider of specialty labels and packaging for the healthcare, personal care, food & beverage and durable end markets, announced the acquisition of MacArthur Corporation.

Headquartered in Grand Blanc, MI, MacArthur is a world-class manufacturer of innovative labels, tags, decals and functional film components for the mobility, electronics, health technology and industrial sectors. MacArthur serves Global 500 customers and their suppliers with custom-engineered solutions built for challenging environments, and the company integrates enhanced features including serialized barcoding, RFID, anti-counterfeit, anti-tamper and anti-microbial technologies into its products. The business will continue to operate under the MacArthur Corporation name.

“We are incredibly excited to have MacArthur join the AWT family,” says Bruce Hanson, CEO of AWT. “Christie and Tom Barrett have built an outstanding business that shares our core values of providing innovative solutions, industry-leading service, and the highest degree of quality to our customers while creating an environment for our employees to develop and thrive. MacArthur is the first acquisition made by AWT under the ownership of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, and we are excited to continue acquiring great businesses and partnering with great teams across the Labels and Flexible Packaging space.”

AWT’s acquisition of MacArthur will broaden the Company’s end market knowledge, engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities, expanding the product mix and further building on the Company’s value proposition for existing and new customers.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to become part of AWT to continue growing and expand the range of solutions offered to our customers. Our cultures align in delivering lasting value to our customers and a positive working environment for our team,” says Christie Wong Barrett, CEO of MacArthur.

The combined business will provide a full suite of label and flexible packaging solutions to customers both in North America and internationally.