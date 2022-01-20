Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the legal cannabis industry, created the branding, including a logo and upscale packaging, for Lucy Goosey — a new brand of premium chocolate edibles.

Lucy Fernandez, founder of Lucy Goosey, has a background in the culinary arts. The company makes gourmet chocolate medallions in six delicious flavors, each infused with 5mg of THC to control your dose and enjoy your high.

"We knew the brand and packaging had to reflect the high quality of the chocolates and stand out in the crowded California cannabis marketplace," says Kary Radestock Hippo's founder and CE. "So we pulled out all the stops to create a look and a packaging system that would really shine."

The Hippo team created an eye-catching goose logo with a sleek gold design, which gave it an approachable and friendly yet high-end and sophisticated appearance. The gold theme continued on the packaging with tasteful gold touches along with distinctive colors for each of the brand's unique flavors.

Lucy Goosey edibles are available in Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Berry Bliss, Tropical Dream (with pineapple and coconut), Pecan Turtles and Sea Salt & Almond.

Lucy Goosey is now launching at select dispensaries throughout California.