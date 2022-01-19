TAPPI’s International Flexible Packaging & Extrusion Division (IFPED) has announced two prominent industry keynote speakers for its 2022 conference being held April 10-13, 2022 in Austin, Texas:

Alison Keane, Esq., CAE, President and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), “The State of the Flexible Packaging Industry”

Tom Lee, MBA, Vice President of Research and Development (R&D), TC Transcontinental Packaging (TC), “Sustainable Flexible Packaging: Perspectives and R&D Effort from Packaging Converters”

Aptly themed “Innovation in Flexible Packaging: Let’s Set the Pace, Face-to-Face!,” this year’s Conference offers timely updates regarding the current state of industry, the impact of old and new regulations issues and in-depth technical information on topics including sustainability, film advancements, barrier performance, and recycling.

Before her current role at FPA, Keane previously served as counsel and then vice president of government affairs and industry programs with the American Coatings Association. In addition, she has been an environmental attorney with experience in the association and government sectors. Keane has also held a position within the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Maryland State Senate. She received her B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and J.D. from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Currently, Lee’s main R&D efforts are focused on leading the operations of TC's Art, Science, and Technology Research and Applications (ASTRA) Center. Based in Menasha, WI, the ASTRA Center serves as a hub for exploration into compostable, recyclable, and recycled content packaging; increasing speed to market from concept to commercialization; optimized solutions for performance and cost; and turnkey packaging solutions.

Lee has been dedicated to the flexible packaging industry for 41 years in numerous research and development areas including natural cheese and fresh and processed meat, shrink bundling, snack and breakfast products, consumer products, pet food and industrial products.