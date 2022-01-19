Trivium Packaging, a $2.7 billion global supplier of metal packaging, announced that two of its innovative packaging solutions have been awarded WorldStar 2022 Global Packaging Awards by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO). The WorldStar Awards are considered to be the most prestigious global packaging award program, organized since 1970, evaluating 440 submissions across 37 countries this year.

The two sustainable packaging solutions recognized with awards are the Bubble Tree Refillable Bubble System in the “Toys” category and Trivium’s Peel Off End with QR Code Label in the “Labeling and Decoration” category:

Bubble Tree Refillable Bubble System (Toys): This eco-friendly bubble system eliminates single-use plastics by using refillable aluminum bottles and an innovative corrugated refill system. The bottles are 100% infinitely recyclable, non-slip and are easy to hold with an ergonomic grip. Designed to minimize spillage and maximize portability, a wand is integrated into the cap.

Peel Off End with QR Code Label (Labeling & Decoration): Trivium Packaging has created an innovative anti-counterfeiting solution for an Infant Nutrition market. The peel-off end is equipped with a unique serialized QR code that guarantees the product is fully traceable back to the produce, production location and even production batch. This project was developed for Infant Milk Formula but can be applied to any product and any market.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our work in creating safe, sustainable and innovative packaging systems that help companies meet their consumer’s needs and make a real impact,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, president of Trivium’s European Division. “Trivium Packaging’s Peel-off ends are an important innovation in the infant market that can be applied to so many other markets — delivering transparency, authenticity and safety to the end consumer.”

Trivium’s chief growth officer, Rob Huffman, says, “The toy category has a depth of opportunity to innovate in the area of packaging, particularly in sustainable solutions. We’re thrilled to highlight Bubble Tree’s 100% infinitely recyclable, refillable aluminum bottle system with this award — a great example of 100% recyclable and refillable packaging that is both standout and sustainable.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the WordStar Awards for our packaging. Our ergonomic, refillable aluminum bottles were intentionally designed, keeping the consumer experience at the forefront, while contributing to a healthier planet, reducing plastic waste, and offering a fully recyclable, durable and attractive vessel that can be reused endlessly. Trivium’s focus on sustainability and innovative expertise brought the vision we had for our bottles to life, exceeding our expectations.” said Bubble Tree founder + CEO. Geoffrey Wasserman.

Winners will be honored at the prestigious WorldStar Awards Presentations held in May of 2022.