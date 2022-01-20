ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with Rutgers University Department of Food Science professor, Dr. Kit Yam. This partnership is being integrated with ProAmpac’s Material Science and Innovation teams to support the company’s commitment to developing active and intelligent food packaging.

“Dr. Yam is recognized as an expert in the fields of active and intelligent packaging and ProAmpac is honored to include him and his lab in our expanded research and development partnerships,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, global vice president of product development and innovation. “We are certain this partnership will accelerate innovation in smart packaging leading to food-safety solutions for consumers and extend shelf-life to reduce overall food waste.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Yam’s lab will provide testing capabilities critical to ProAmpac’s smart packaging development mission. Dr. Yam says, “ProAmpac’s commitment to studying the fundamentals of active and intelligent packaging will move the field forward. Through this impactful partnership we will work to bring smart packaging out of the lab and onto store shelves. I look forward to working together and, in the future, delivering ground-breaking packaging innovation.”

Rutgers University’s food-safety and shelf-life expertise complements ProAmpac’s existing partnerships with institutions such as Polytechnique Montréal, Rochester Institute of Technology and Clemson University.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s smart packaging capabilities, contact Kristy Paulin, director of commercial communications for ProAmpac.