Following the planned departure of Thomas Völkl as managing director and company partner of TVI Entwicklung und Produktion GmbH, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG is now acquiring the complete holdings of TVI in Bruckmühl.

TVI Entwicklung und Produktion GmbH, which is a market leader in portioning machines, has been part of the MULTIVAC Group since January 2017. The product range comprises efficient and needs-based solutions for tempering, freezing, pressing, portioning and automating, as well as for winding grill sticks and producing kebab skewers.

“The name Thomas Völkl is closely associated with the success story of TVI, and it stands not only for the company's high degree of innovation, but also for a very high level of customer focus,” says Guido Spix, joint group president of MULTIVAC. “We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to Thomas Völkl for his outstanding service. As managing director and company partner, he gave advice and support to the integration of TVI into the Group, and he made a major contribution to the further development of the company as a significant part of the MULTIVAC Group. We wish him all the very best for his new plans.”

“TVI will continue to remain in future an autonomous company within the MULTIVAC Group,” adds Christian Traumann, joint group president of MULTIVAC. “By acquiring the complete holdings of TVI, we are underlining the strategic importance of TVI within the Group. The company is an essential component for the further alignment of MULTIVAC as a complete supplier of packaging and processing solutions. This is also shown by the investment in TVI's new site in Bruckmühl, which offers the ideal conditions for further sustainable growth, and which makes it possible to systematically expand TVI's leading position in the meat portioning sector.”