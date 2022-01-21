S-One Labels & Packaging announced that three of its ReEarth films have been certified for commercial compostability by the independent labs at the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

Third-party certification from BPI verifies that packaging materials meet the guidelines for commercial compostability. The BPI certification can be carried on packaging that meets these stringent guidelines. The BPI website guides packaging manufacturers and brand owners in choosing compostable packaging materials to achieve sustainability goals.

Brand owners and packaging manufacturers can now source a certified, highly functional laminated structure that performs and meets their compostable packaging production requirements, while still taking advantage of S-OneLP’s low minimum order requirements and short lead times.

“Packaging producers can utilize our roll stock certifications to minimize the amount of testing and certification time and the financial investment required to have their finished package certified,” says Dan Halkyard, director of new product development at S-OneLP. “This certification provides a sense of confidence that pouches made with our ReEarth films can also pass BPI certification for commercial composting.”

The ReEarth compostable products certified by BPI were a 3.4 mil laminated stand-up pouch, 3.4 mil roll stock, and 2.2 mil metalized film. The stand-up pouch was primed with Michelman DigiPrime 050, finished with S-OneLP’s CatPak matte eBeam overprint varnish and formed into a stand-up pouch.

S-OneLP previously announced that these films passed ASTM D6400 testing for municipal or industrial composting. BPI certification is the next step to verify the film’s compostability.

In addition to the independent lab certification, certain ReEarth films were successful in real-world composting environments. S-OneLP partnered with the Compost Manufacturers Alliance to test certain ReEarth films at a CMA member site, a fully operational commercial compost facility in Cedar Grove, Washington. After 47 days in a real-world commercial composting environment, the material successfully turned into compost.

ReEarth is S-OneLP’s line of bio-based prelaminated flexible packaging films. ReEarth is made from raw materials that allow for the quickest municipal or industrial compostability. All components of ReEarth laminated films are either BPI certified or have passed ASTM D6400 testing as commercially compostable materials.

ReEarth films mimic the performance of traditional structures without sacrificing functionality and quality. Narrow and mid-web flexible packaging converters have found success with ReEarth in applications including bar wrap and flow wrap, snack webs, sachets, stick packs and stand-up pouches.

S-OneLP created a Sustainability Resource Guide to answer any questions customers or brands may have on these products