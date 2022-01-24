Dow, a global materials science company, and Liby, a leading laundry brand in China, announced several new milestones that address plastic packaging waste to helping to promote a circular economy in the country, which include:

Dow’s recyclable packaging solutions have been adopted for use in nine of Liby’s products since the brand introduced China’s first recyclable packaging for laundry pods in 2020. To date, Liby’s sustainable solutions have allowed millions of its customers the ability to recycle packaging waste easily, along with responsible disposal and recycling infrastructure.

Enabled by Dow’s INNATE TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE), Liby’s recyclable packaging earned the first “Double E” * (easy-to-collect and easy-to regenerate) label in China, which helps consumers distinguish recyclable packaging from other packaging.

(easy-to-collect and easy-to regenerate) label in China, which helps consumers distinguish recyclable packaging from other packaging. Liby closed the loop in plastic waste re-use by adopting recyclable cushion packaging made with Dow’s post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins, which are converted from plastic waste provided by Dow’s recycling partner – LOVERE.

These new achievements are part of Dow’s sustainability targets and commitment to close the loop by enabling 100% of its products sold into packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035. Dow’s efforts are also supporting with China’s 14th five-year plan to stop plastic waste from entering the environment and promoting the use of sustainable plastic products.

“We are delighted to collaborate with industry leader Liby who shares the same vision as Dow to accelerate the move from linear to circular economy,” says Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. “These accomplishments are amongst the many that reflects our commitment to capture the full value of plastic and keep waste out of the enviroment, and we look forward to celebrating more milestones with our partners to achieve a sustainable future together.”

Dr. Liping Zhang, Liby’s chief scientist, says, “The use of recyclable packaging and PCR resins is one of Liby’s sustainability focuses, which also supports China’s peak emissions and carbon neutral goals. We are proud to be working with Dow to achieve a circular economy and to stop the plastic waste in China”.

Kodak Xiao, Asia Pacific marketing director for Packaging & Hygiene, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics says, “Plastic is too valuable a resource to be thrown away or lost to landfill. Tackling plastic waste is a global issue that requires localized solutions. Through our achievements with Liby, we are able to demonstrate how we partner with local brand owners as well as recyclers to establish an innovative business model and advance our sustainability commitments.”

The partnership between Dow and Liby continues to expand with several ongoing recyclable packaging projects in the pipeline, including another PCR resin application that will be announced soon.

The “Double-E”* label is issued by Green Recycling Plastic Supply Chain Group (GRPG) — an association established between China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) and China National Resource Recycling Association (CRRA). The “Double E” certification and evaluation standards of plastic recycling were developed by GRPG based on China’s industry situation and related policies, in accordance with the country’s five-year plan. TÜV Rheinland, a global leading testing service provider, certified Liby’s recyclable packaging with an excellent rating.

