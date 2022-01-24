Sun Chemical has acquired SAPICI, a global company in high-performance polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging, industrial adhesives and more.

With SAPICI, Sun Chemical reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce unique polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.

The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and SAPICI will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives and sealants.

The acquisition of SAPICI will transform Sun Chemical into an integrated player in the lamination adhesives market, directly owning assets, technologies and resources to improve the product portfolio.

“Providing our customers with the most effective solutions on the market is priority number one, and the acquisition of SAPICI enables innovation in lamination adhesives to better serve this base,” says Mehran Yazdani, president, Global Packaging and Advanced Materials, Sun Chemical. “SAPICI’s core competencies in the manufacturing of ultra-low monomer isocyanates-based solutions will allow Sun Chemical to further address both current and future trends in sustainability, compliance, food contact, health and safety — reinforcing our commitment to responsible care.”

“By joining forces with industry leader Sun Chemical, our team can utilize their vast resources for the next wave of innovation in coatings, adhesives, elastomers and sealants applications, ultimately improving the products our customers rely upon daily,” says Cristian Furiosi, CEO, SAPICI. “The extensive experience and product portfolio our organization has in this market, combined with Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation’s expertise and complementary products, provide an all-encompassing solution to excite our customers.”