Flint Group, including all business units within its Packaging and its Commercial Publication & Web divisions, has achieved a Silver status from EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings with a global network of over 85,000 rated companies.

The company was considered to be in the top 21% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the manufacture of paints, varnishes and similar coatings, including printing inks. It was rated in the top 9% of companies in the Sustainable Procurement category, as well as in the top 7% for Ethics.

Steve Dryden, CEO for Flint Group, says, “This is a tremendous achievement for our business around the world. It reflects the hard work and commitment our teams are making in driving toward our 2030 sustainability vision — to be recognized by our customers, employees, and shareholders as an ethical company, supplying sustainable products and services to the packaging and printing industries. This vision supports long-term value creation and growth for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Flint Group employs a diligent sustainability framework covering ecological, social and governance aspects of the business’ activities and, in 2020, became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. This commitment aligns the company’s operations with the UN’s universal principles on human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption in addition to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Doug Aldred, chief commercial officer for Flint Group, says, “EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. The business uses its innovative technology and sustainability expertise to support Flint Group in adopting sustainable practices and we were delighted to secure Silver status; a 10-point improvement over our 2020 score.”