Shemesh Automation, a global manufacturer of packaging machinery, has relaunched its space-saving, sustainable range of monoblock (monobloc) all-in-one packaging solutions dedicated to the nonwovens sector. The company will highlight its enhanced Monoblock machine series with state-of-the-art technologies on its stand at IDEA22 in Miami Beach Convention Center (28-31 March 2022).

The Monoblock series from Shemesh Automation encompasses all aspects of downstream packaging from cans & wipes feeding, loading, dosing and sealing through to capping, a full built-in QC and smart weight checking.

Thanks to the maintenance-friendly design, operators have optimum accessibility of machine parts allowing for tool-less changeovers quickly and safely. In terms of sustainability, the monoblock machines save energy and allow the use of eco-friendly and recyclable packaging for better sustainability.

Art Malinowski, CMO at Shemesh Automation, says, “Our goal is to offer wet wipes manufacturers flexible filling, sealing, and capping machinery that fits their specific requirements. The ability to flexibly handle a variety of packaging and products is a key advantage in the highly competitive wet wipes market. Also, we deliver significant sustainability benefits and reductions in operational costs—alongside fast throughputs. That’s an unbeatable ROI for all of our customers.”

Taking center stage is the latest model Xpander+, a fully automatic all-in-one packaging machine with completely hands-free operation at a throughput of up to 35ppm. Xpander+ is a fully integrated compact monoblock system (1850mm L x 1650mm W excluding inlet conveyors). This monoblock is equipped with a servo-driven pump system, height adjustable nozzles, and filling accuracy of +/-0.5% of liquid volume eliminating spillage and therefore increasing production efficiency. Furthermore, the dosing station incorporates exchangeable nozzles and integrated CIP (Cleaning in Place) for greater clean configurations.

The all-in-one monoblock design of the Citadel-R (2241mm L x 3036mm W, with inlet conveyors) and Citadel-J for jumbo size containers (3260mm L x 2270mm W, with inlet conveyors) encompassing all aspects of round wipes downstream packaging, from bags/pouches feeding and roll stuffing to liquid filling and bag sealing with full built-in QC. The filling station is designed with total flexibility in mind to have an unlimited filling range, offering adjustable pump portioning.

After the sealing process, the containers are led into the cooling and discharging zone, where they’re given the optimal cooling time for any particular material. The product is then passed through a check seal and weigh system which will reject any irregular product via a discharge conveyor. Citadel models are space-saving and complete monoblock solutions for round wipes packaging in ready-made bags and have an impressive throughput of up to 30ppm with Citadel-R (pouches sizes up to 250mm W and 350mm H) and up to 15ppm (Citadel-J for jumbo size—up to 500mm W and 550mm H).

Requiring just one person for operation, the Citadel affords flexible and efficient operation and offers exceptional ROI while reducing waste, cutting production times, and maintaining high levels of product quality. In addition, it’s capable of operating in very compact spaces.

Shemesh is now introducing its new machine, the Citadel-X, which is fast monoblock for this application. Currently, in final production, the Citadel-X is based on its Citadel forerunners and will deliver even more impressive speeds of 100-120ppm all-in-one downstream packaging for dry and/or wet applications when packing up to 300ct rolls in stand-up-pouches.

IDEA22 is the leading international event fully dedicated to the entire supply chain of the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry: Visit Shemesh Automation in Area 900, Booth 4808, 28-31 March, Miami Beach Convention Center.