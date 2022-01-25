All Printing Resources (APR) announced that it has named Mike Williams as vice president, sales.

A long-time senior manager and high performance sales leader in labels and packaging, Williams joins APR from H.S. Crocker Company. Prior to that he held key sales management positions at MacDermid Graphics Solutions, Veritiv Corporation, xpedx and the Pitman Company.

According to Dave Nieman, president and CEO, APR, says, “We are very pleased to welcome Mike to APR. He brings to us a strong background of sales leadership. His experience at the converter, manufacturer and distributor levels is a real plus in guiding our technical sales team to deliver proven solutions to customer challenges and long-term business improvement outcomes.”

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Williams resides in the greater Chicago area.