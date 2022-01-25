Adhesives Research, Inc., a global developer and manufacturer of unique self-adhesive tapes and adhesive products, announced the appointment of Brad Zechman to the position of president. In his new position, Zechman will be responsible for driving the global growth and development of Adhesives Research’s business in the Healthcare and Industrial markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Zechman joined Adhesives Research in 2018 and successfully grew the North America business through a dedicated strategy of customer engagement and new customer development. Prior to joining Adhesives Research, he served as vice president, Global Packaging at HB Fuller. In addition, Zechman has worked for Lord Corporation in Global Marketing, Sales and Operations Leadership roles, including assignments overseas. Before Lord Corporation, he held brand roles at Ford Motor Company and both engineering and commercial roles at National Starch and Chemical.

Zechman is a graduate of Rutgers University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, as well as a MBA from the Wharton School of Business.