Session details are available for FTA’s FORUM 2022, a four-day technical conference themed “Corralling Solutions, Creating Results.” The event will be held March 13-16 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, TX.

With nine sessions and more than 25 technical presentations from industry experts, FORUM 2022 will explore how the technology powering cutting-edge flexographic printing can help flexographers corral solutions to create exemplary results for clients. A staple for more than six decades, FORUM provides attendees with a chance to hone skills and gain knowledge from peers who aim to tackle challenges so they can meet their customers’ needs.

“Everyone is looking for better, more efficient ways to work. Seeing innovative ways to improve efficiency and print quality during FORUM 2022 will inspire more of the same,” says FORUM 2022 co-chair Laura Wright of CSW Inc. “Many flexographers have been busy just getting the work out the last few years, but it’s important to take time to improve processes and standards. This year’s sessions will present lots of new and accessible ways to help achieve this.”

The nine sessions are detailed below:

Registration for FORUM 2022 is open now and includes four days of technical content, access to INFOFLEX 2022, a ticket to the Awards Banquet, entrance to the Monday Evening Social and more. FORUM 2022 will be held in conjunction with INFOFLEX 2022, the 40th anniversary of FTA’s annual exhibition, taking place March 14-15 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Contact FTA Director of Membership & Business Development Jay Kaible at 631-737-6020 ext. 120 for details.