Within the framework of its sustainability strategy, the SÜDPACK Group has switched entirely to green electricity supply for its key production, administration and logistics sites. At the site in Erolzheim, a new photovoltaic system went into operation in 2021. All of the other German sites, the Polish site in Kłobuck and the Dutch site in Grootegast will obtain electricity from renewable energy sources by 2023 in the first step.

One of the most important sustainability objectives for SÜDPACK is climate neutrality. The Group says this is why all product developments, construction measures, initiatives and collaborative efforts aim to further improve the carbon footprint in order to make a vital contribution to the climate neutrality of the company.

An important milestone on this path is transitioning the sites to green electricity. The production sites in Germany, Poland and in the Netherlands will there-fore obtain electricity from Scandinavian hydropower. This will allow SÜD-PACK to significantly reduce its corporate carbon footprint in Scope 2, which covers emissions from the use of purchased energy, for example for electricity, heat or cooling.

By transitioning to electricity from renewable energy sources, SÜDPACK will save 100% of the carbon emissions for electricity in 2022. “A figure that is roughly equivalent to 6,950 flights from Munich to Sydney and back — or to the annual heating and electricity consumption of an almost mid-sized German city,” says Eric Bouts, CEO of SÜDPACK.

The transition of additional sites to sustainable energy supply is also on the agenda and will take place gradually.