MacDermid Graphics Solutions, a global leader in flexographic platemaking and printing solutions, named Meghan Richburg as global program manager of The Flexo Experience Center. Richburg 's primary responsibilities will include managing the day-to-day operations and providing outstanding experiences for visitors of The Flexo Xperience Center at MacDermid Graphics Solutions (The FXC).

Richburg first joined MacDermid Graphics Solutions in 2016 as a summer intern. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's in Marketing, she joined MacDermid as Marketing Associate. She has been integral in building MacDermid's social media presence and implementing marketing programs globally.

Richburg will be responsible for the marketing and operations of The FXC. This includes creating experiences with center partners, event planning and execution, managing resources for successful center visits, and optimizing technology for virtual and remote use of the center. The role is essential to accomplish the mission of The FXC of Moving Flexo Forward. Richburg will also manage all MacDermid events outside of The FXC.

"Meghan's new role as Global Program Manager, Experience Center is not only well deserved but vital for the success of The FXC. Over the past five years, she has successfully assisted in planning and executing all shows and events for MacDermid. In the past year, Meghan has worked closely with the entire team planning The FXC. Meghan's dedication to MacDermid and the project has been key in the company's ongoing transformation. I am excited to witness her growth and future successes," says Leigh Carpenter, global marketing manager at MacDermid Graphics Solutions.

Brad Wills, global senior vice president at MacDermid Graphics Solutions, says, “The Flexo Xperience Center is more than a center for MacDermid to show off our flexo plate technology. The FXC is a center for our partners, customers and the entire package printing industry to push the envelope of what flexo can achieve. The center is one-of-a-kind, and MacDermid is working with the industry’s top innovators, like SOMA, to create a neutral space for innovation, learning, collaboration and research. Meghan’s new role will ensure we meet the goals of The FXC for years to come.”

The Flexo Xperience Center is located in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022. The center will be the first of its kind to bring the industry's best innovation providers together in one place. The FXC will be a global center that will combine both hands-on and virtual visits for a "one-stop-shop" for the package printing industry's entire workflow to experience the latest flexographic printing innovations. The center will be open to pre-media suppliers, tradeshops, printers, converters, consumer product good companies, industry associations, educational institutions, manufacturers, and other players in the package printing market.