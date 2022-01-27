ePac Flexible Packaging announced its third European facility, ePac Poland North, located near the cities of Poznan and Bydgoszcz. This expands ePac’s network of sales and production operations across the continent, builds on the successful launch of European sites in the UK (Silverstone) and France (Lyon) and further signals the company’s intent to become the supplier of choice in local markets throughout Europe.

ePac is the global leader in quick turn, short and medium run length flexible packaging orders serving brands of all sizes, and is based on the latest in digital printing technology from HP, the Indigo 20000/25000.

ePac Poland North is a partnership between ePac and mFlex, and will operate from mFlex’s production facility, an established flexible packaging facility that already uses digital printing. The company will be led by Managing Partners Jacek Ciosek and Marcin Kowalski; both seasoned executives in flexible packaging who will manage ePac’s operations and customer relationships.

Ciosek says, “I’m very excited to head up the ePac team in Poland. We welcome the opportunity to help small and medium sized brands across the region grow and compete with large CPG’s. Across the globe, ePac has an established presence focused on helping local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and to be accretive to the communities we serve. Our aim is to bring that same philosophy to Poland.”

The state-of-the-art production facility is already fulfilling orders for local customers. Additional capacity in the form of a press and pouch lines will be added to keep up with the rapidly growing customer base, ensuring that brands of all sizes are able to have high-quality printed roll-stock and pouches delivered in 10–15 working days from approval of artwork.

Johnny Hobeika, managing director of ePac Holdings Europe, says, “Bringing our great business model to Poland to help local brands there is hugely exciting. These are of course very challenging times, but despite the pandemic, we have been able to continue with our plans, and together with mFlex, offer our Polish customers a local and unique solution to their flexible packaging needs. Our message is simple: we are here, and we are ready to serve.”



