Davis-Standard announced that Ken Vargas has joined the Aftermarket team as regional sales Manager, representing the states of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mexico. Vargas will focus on supporting existing installations and new opportunities within this territory, including developing and marketing aftermarket products and services for all Davis-Standard brands.

Vargas comes to Davis-Standard from Coperion Corporation, where he served as a project engineer for material handling modernization. In this role, he helped modernize existing material handling and conveying systems to increase throughputs and production capacity for chemical, oil and gas, food, and mineral manufacturing applications. Vargas holds a Six Sigma Yellow Belt from the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston.

“Ken brings a proven engineering background and technical expertise to our North American team,” says Joe Guigli, Davis-Standard VP of Aftermarket Sales. “His communication skills, understanding of mechanical processes and knowledge of ongoing systems improvement will be an asset to customers and our aftermarket initiatives.”