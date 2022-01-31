BOBST has announced new leadership appointments for its flexible packaging operations to implement its industry vision and better align its global expertise with the needs of brand owners, printers and converters. This follows the setting up of the Group’s new organization structure in 2021.

Mark McInulty has taken up the position of head of sales Flexible Packaging, while continuing with his role as head of the product line CI Flexo, based at Bobst Bielefeld, in Germany. McInulty has been instrumental in driving the commercial success of BOBST CI Flexo technology since joining the company in 2017 as Service Sales Director.

Marco Carrara has moved from his role as zone business director for flexible packaging and label equipment and services in the Americas, Spain and Portugal, to become Technology Sales Director for the CI Flexo Product Line. Carrara has worked for BOBST since 1987 in various management positions in the commercial and service areas.

Michele Riva has been appointed technology sales director for the Product Lines Gravure and Lamination, based at Bobst Italia. Riv, who brings extensive experience as global sales and marketing director for several international companies in the digital printing industry, joined Bobst Group in 2020 and moves to his new role from BOBST’s own Digital Printing Division.

After almost four decades of dedicated service, heading up the flexible packaging sales teams worldwide, Giovanni Caprioglio is scaling down the scope of his activities. He will continue to bring his invaluable knowledge and experience to support the commercial development of the Coating Product Line in a consultancy role.

Commenting on the new appointments, Davide Garavaglia, general manager, Bobst Italia says, “The latest appointments support the execution of our strategic plan, giving impetus to BOBST’s industry transformation activities in line with the corporate vision of digitalization, automation, connectivity and sustainability. As the industry continues its unique transformation, we continue building a new structure to better serve the future of our customers in the flexible packaging industry.”