MULTIVAC is reorganizing the Business Unit structure to reportedly set the future direction for Partner Products, Films & Consumables. The primary objectives are to intensify the international Partner Business and systematically expand the range of products and services, as well as achieve further growth in this area.

Following the planned retirement of Bernd Lasslop, Vice President of the Business Unit for Partner Products, Films & Consumables, and that of Reinhard Ruhland, Senior Director of Corporate Innovation Center, MULTIVAC took the opportunity at the end of 2021 to realign its organizational structure in this area. “The amalgamation of the Business Unit for Partner Products, Films & Consumables with that for Corporate Training & Innovation Center is a strategically important step for us, so that we can continue to meet the high demands of the market and our customers to the optimum degree,” says Dr. Tobias Richter, executive vice president for Corporate Sales & Marketing at MULTIVAC.

The new Business Unit, called Corporate Training & Innovation Center and Partner Products (CTIC PP), has been led since the start of January 2022 by Stefan Scheibel, who was responsible as vice president since 2012 for developing and expanding the Corporate Training & Innovation Center into one of the company's new Business Units. “Our customers and our sales companies will now gain even greater benefit from our extensive expertise in material development and consultancy, combined with an exceptionally attractive offer of equipment and consumables from our partners, whose products we integrate into our own packaging and processing solutions,” says Scheibel.

The range of products and services of the new Business Unit extends from packaging development and consultancy on packs and materials right up to packaging application technology, including sample productions and customer trials with suitable materials. “We will continue in future to systematically expand our high level of expertise in all aspects of packaging. In parallel with this, we are working intensively on expanding our worldwide partner network in the area of films and consumable materials, as well as building on our partnerships for line modules,” says Scheibel. “This of course includes the further development of our activity in partner products and cooperation agreements.”