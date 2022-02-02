Glenroy Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company has announced the addition of Brian Hodek to their team. As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand their reach in food and beverage industries. He joins Glenroy from Placon where he was the Director of Sales for food.

“Brian is an excellent addition to our team. He comes to us with 30 years of experience in food and beverage industries,” says Steve Nichols, vice president of sales & marketing at Glenroy. “As a company, we understand the value flexible packaging has in food and beverage industries. We look forward to utilizing the expertise of Brian to deliver sustainable food packaging solutions to serve the next generation.”

Hodek will work closely with all departments at Glenroy to identify new opportunities and strategically deliver results. Glenroy is on a mission to expand its presence in food and beverage categories.

“I’m excited to join Glenroy and build opportunities in new food and beverage product categories,” says Hodek. “Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions support ever-changing markets. From stand-up pouches to stickpack laminations, Glenroy offers the capabilities customers need to protect the integrity of their products, preserve freshness and extend shelf life. All things that are vital in food and beverage industries.”