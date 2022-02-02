Polysack, a manufacturer of recyclable films for flexible packaging, has announced a raft of leadership appointments that support the company’s long-term growth strategy and intention to transform the flexible packaging films market. At a time when brand owners and converters are under significant pressure to adopt more sustainable approaches, Polysack is investing in its leadership team and go-to-market strategy to support customers and partners in sectors such as food, pet care, home care, personal care, and confectionery, who are seeking to minimize their environmental footprint.

Alex Baumgartner joins Polysack as Chairman of the Board, bringing with him over 25 years of experience, including five years as CEO of Constantia Flexibles. While leading the world’s third largest producer of flexible packaging he was responsible for the R&D strategy in recyclable packaging and the company’s global transformation to 100% flexible packaging. Baumgartner’s industry knowledge is extensive and he sees the latest developments in recyclable films as a huge opportunity to accelerate transformation in the flexible packaging industry.

“This is a really exciting time for the global flexible packaging market, as companies contemplate what a full-scale switch to recyclable materials means. As brand owners make big changes to achieve 2025 recyclability targets, we will witness a major industry evolution worth billions of dollars to the players willing to embrace change,” says Alex Baumgartner, chairman of the board, Polysack. “Polysack has excellent credentials when it comes to manufacturing high quality eco-friendly products and working closely with customers and recycling agents to deliver circular solutions. Our Pack ‘N’ Cycle products experienced 300% CAGR in the last three years, so it’s clear that our Mono-Oriented Polyethylene (MOPE) film is a game-changer for the industry. We are perfectly poised to take advantage of the huge opportunity to lead the way in recyclable materials.”

Also bolstering the Polysack team is Yaron Bar, who has joined as COO. Bar brings 35 years of operations experience in a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, and packaging. Previously, he held positions including Global Operating Manager at Keter Plastic and Subsidiary CEO of Teva, as well as leading roles at a number of pharmaceutical firms. In addition, Polysack recently appointed a new VP of Marketing and Business Development, Yair Gellis, who has 25 years of industry experience, most notably having headed up flexible packaging at HP Indigo.

“These appointments come at a pivotal time for Polysack and for the flexible packaging industry,” says Yanir Aharonson, CEO, Polysack. “We know the industry is on the cusp of a major shift towards a much more sustainable model that is reliant on widespread adoption of 100% recyclable products, and our Pack ‘N’ Cycle products are engineered to enable this transition. We believe the combination of our leadership team, our market-leading solutions, and our company vision positions us first and foremost to play a key role in leading this transformation.”