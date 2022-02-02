Jordans produced granola with less than 5% sugar using no artificial ingredients with the support of chicory root fiber. This low sugar range has 3 base flavor variants; cherry and almond, almond and hazelnut, blueberry and coconut.

Davidson was commissioned to bring to life their new strategy and develop packaging that capitalized on the growing trend of reduced sugar. Davidson then applied this look and feel across the 3 flavor variants.

Breaking through the category with strong shelf-stand out and offer differentiation, the new pack design elevates Jordans Low Sugar range position within the competitive category.

The striking blue packs feel fresh and light and the packaging doesn’t push a specific eating occasion, contrasting to many competitors’ low-sugar varieties who often focus on breakfast products. The photography feels fresh, light and full of flavor goodness, matching Jordans Low Sugar UK packaging, with the inclusion of windows, strong brand placement and connection to their UK family.